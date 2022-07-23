Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 971.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.84 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

