Pacoca (PACOCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,288.00

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $18,288.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pacoca has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pacoca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032463 BTC.
Pacoca Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Buying and Selling Pacoca
