Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.09 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 226,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after buying an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,009,000 after buying an additional 149,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

