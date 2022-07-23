PAC Protocol (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,611.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $47,611.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,901,460,533 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

