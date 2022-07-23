OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $498.31

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.31 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.10). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.07), with a volume of 1,052,493 shares traded.

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.03) to GBX 790 ($9.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.71) to GBX 790 ($9.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 732.40 ($8.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 676.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 498.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 527.21.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

