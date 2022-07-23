Origin Sport Hits One Day Volume of $81,834.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $81,834.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00060136 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.