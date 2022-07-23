One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. 6,037,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
