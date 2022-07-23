One Day In July LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.85. The company had a trading volume of 335,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.