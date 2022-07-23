One Day In July LLC Buys 10,775 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,088. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

