One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after acquiring an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. 4,119,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

