One Day In July LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 2,819,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.