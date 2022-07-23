ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,138 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $28,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $59.42 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

