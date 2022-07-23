Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is Avory & Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 5.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.15% of Omnicell worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 56.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Omnicell by 40.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicell by 43.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $110.72 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

