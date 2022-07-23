Observer Market Cap Achieves $10.80 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $65,263.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

