Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $268.03 million and $37.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

