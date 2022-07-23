Nxt (NXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,176.00

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $76,176.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024382 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015267 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.