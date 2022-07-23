nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,637,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $91,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.77 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

