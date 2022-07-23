NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Releases Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.
NVE Stock Performance
NVEC opened at $51.09 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.
NVE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
