NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Releases Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC opened at $51.09 on Friday. NVE has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.

NVE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

