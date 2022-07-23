NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises approximately 1.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of NorthWestern worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 362,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

