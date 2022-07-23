North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,455.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,951,033.16.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,428.11.

On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,680.08.

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10.

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,567.77.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.33.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

