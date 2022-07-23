Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $81,566.29 and $4.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,773.26 or 0.99992790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,353 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

