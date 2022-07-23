NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

