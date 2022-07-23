Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of NJDCY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 76,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,202. Nidec has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

