NFT Art Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $5.65 million and $487,685.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Art Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032441 BTC.

About NFT Art Finance

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

