Nexus (NXS) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Nexus (NXS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Nexus has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $328,505.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,894,080 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

