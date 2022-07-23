NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 11,517,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

