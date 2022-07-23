NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $913,192.21 and $259.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00246897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

