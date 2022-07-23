Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.708 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Newmont Stock Performance
TSE NGT opened at C$66.48 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$65.68 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.54.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
