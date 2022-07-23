Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.708 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$66.48 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$65.68 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.54.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.16.

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.