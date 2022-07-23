Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 53.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $51.39 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

