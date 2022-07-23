NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Financial Review

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75 NeoPhotonics 0 6 2 0 2.25

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.85%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -140.59% -26.48% -13.51% NeoPhotonics -10.46% -14.23% -7.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 20.49 -$88.04 million ($0.96) -6.91 NeoPhotonics $290.29 million 2.91 -$40.72 million ($0.64) -24.67

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About NeoPhotonics

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplexers, and filters that are used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. NeoPhotonics Corporation sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America; Europe; and Asia, including China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.