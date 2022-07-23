Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NMM opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.