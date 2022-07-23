NatWest Group plc Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,563 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. UBS Group accounts for 2.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 849.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140,753 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

