NatWest Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NatWest Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,224.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

