National Grid (LON:NG) Trading Down 0.5%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,099 ($13.14) and last traded at GBX 1,101 ($13.16). Approximately 5,908,469 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,107 ($13.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.58) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($12.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,801.67.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Grid

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 33.76 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,500.00%.

In other National Grid news, insider Tony Wood purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,229 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £24,580 ($29,384.34).

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.