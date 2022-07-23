Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

