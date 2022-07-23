MustangCoin (MST) Price Tops $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $9,128.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded up 144.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

