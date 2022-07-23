Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.17. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 10,761 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLLGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

