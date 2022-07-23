Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,552,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156,078. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.