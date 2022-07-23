Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 360 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.15. The company had a trading volume of 831,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

