Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,759 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PowerSchool were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PowerSchool by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PowerSchool by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 258,894 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 68.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 415,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. 201,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,653. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

PowerSchool Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.