Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 1,496 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 1,039,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

