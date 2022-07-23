Motive Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.85. The stock had a trading volume of 335,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,631. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

