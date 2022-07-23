Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 441,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,692. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

