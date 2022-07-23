Motive Wealth Advisors Has $5.94 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. 2,441,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,591. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.