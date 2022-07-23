Motive Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

NYSE:STE traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $217.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.38. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

