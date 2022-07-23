Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,763,000 after buying an additional 56,391 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Entegris Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 967,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

