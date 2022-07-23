MONK Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $18,131.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

