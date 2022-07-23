Monetha 24 Hour Volume Reaches $258,927.00 (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $258,927.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

