Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. 173,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 514,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Mogo Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 377,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $2,598,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.