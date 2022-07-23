Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGOGet Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. 173,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 514,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Mogo Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 377,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $2,598,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

(Get Rating)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.