Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. 173,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 514,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 377,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $2,598,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

