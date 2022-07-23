Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

